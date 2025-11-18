BLACK SALE $990
    The Game Awards 2025: los nominados a GOTY, a fondo

    Finalmente se conocieron los nominados a mejor videojuego del año. Acá, junto con revisar la lista de todas las categorías, echamos un vistazo al puñado de títulos que compiten por ser el anhelado Game of the Year.

    Alejandro JofréPor 
    Alejandro Jofré
    Las listas de The Game Awards 2025: los nominados a GOTY, a fondo

    El aclamado Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 arrasa este año con 12 nominaciones, incluyendo “Game of the Year”, “Best Narrative” y “Best Performance”. En frente, la competencia no está nada fácil para hacerse de la categoría mayor de The Game Awards 2025: Death Stranding 2, Donkey Kong Bananza y Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, se suman a las secuelas indie Hollow Knight: Silksong y Hades 2.

    Eso sí, la fiesta no está exenta de polémicas y una de ellas son las grandes ausencias, como South of Midnight y Ghost of Yotei.

    Dónde ver los Game Awards

    La ceremonia principal de The Game Awards 2025 se celebrará el jueves 11 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas (horario de Chile).

    La edición mantiene la tradición de ser un evento nocturno, adaptado para la audiencia latinoamericana.​

    La transmisión oficial podrá seguirse a través de los canales de The Game Awards en:

    • YouTube
    • Twitch
    • Amazon Prime Video
    Hollow Knight: Silksong

    Los nominados a The Game Awards 2025

    Títulos inéditos, franquicias enormes y estudios pequeños medirán sus fuerzas en el evento más importante de la industria de los videojuegos.

    Los expertos señalan que la pelea está entre Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hollow Knight: Silksong y Kingdom Come: Deliverance II por la frescura y recibimiento positivo entre la prensa especializada. Sin embargo, Expedition 33 sobresale al lograr el difícil equilibrio de arte, técnica y jugabilidad, dejando a los titanes del sector en un segundo plano este año.

    Estos son los nominados a GOTY 2025.

    GAME OF THE YEAR

    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive): parte como favorito, obtiene el mayor número de nominaciones y sorprende por su excelencia artística, narrativa y técnica. Su impacto como nuevo RPG le concede gran proyección y liderazgo entre la prensa especializada.​

    Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo): como aclamado representante de Nintendo, mantiene el encanto clásico y revitaliza la franquicia, atrayendo tanto a crítica como a una enorme audiencia familiar.​

    Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment) y Hades II (Supergiant Games): representan evoluciones notables de franquicias que redefinieron géneros; destacan por su ambición y calidad de producción, aunque la innovación de Expedition 33 los ha puesto en segundo plano para el premio principal.​

    Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry): figura como la principal apuesta metroidvania, aunque el lanzamiento en un año saturado de grandes títulos complica su victoria, pese a tener una comunidad fiel.​

    Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver): se consolida como RPG histórico con mejoras de inmersión y narrativa, destacando dentro de esta categoría y sumando profundidad al roster.​

    Ghost of Yōtei

    BEST GAME DIRECTION

    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

    Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    Hades II (Supergiant Games)

    Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

    BEST NARRATIVE

    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

    Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

    Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

    BEST ART DIRECTION

    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

    Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    Hades II (Supergiant Games)

    Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

    BEST SCORE AND MUSIC, LEVELED UP BY SPOTIFY

    Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong

    Darren Korb, Hades II

    Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

    Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yōtei

    Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

    Battlefield 6

    BEST AUDIO DESIGN

    Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)

    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

    Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

    BEST PERFORMANCE

    Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

    Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

    Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yōtei

    Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

    Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f

    Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

    INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

    Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)

    Atomfall (Rebellion)

    Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

    EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)

    South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

    GAMES FOR IMPACT

    Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)

    Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)

    Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don’t Nod Montreal/Don’t Nod)

    South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

    Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)

    BEST ONGOING

    Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

    Fortnite (Epic Games)

    Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)

    No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

    BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

    Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

    Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

    Fortnite (Epic Games)

    Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

    BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

    Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)

    Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)

    Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

    Hades II (Supergiant Games)

    Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

    BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

    Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)

    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

    Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)

    Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)

    Megabonk (Vedinad)

    BEST MOBILE GAME

    Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)

    Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/Sega)

    Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)

    Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)

    Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

    BEST VR/AR

    Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)

    Arken Age (VitruviusVR)

    Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)

    Marvel’s Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)

    The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)

    BEST ACTION

    Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)

    Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

    Hades II (Supergiant Games)

    Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)

    Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/Sega)

    Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

    BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

    Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)

    Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

    Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

    BEST RPG

    Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

    Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

    Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep SIlver)

    The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

    Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

    BEST FIGHTING

    2XKO (Riot Games)

    Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)

    Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)

    Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)

    Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

    BEST FAMILY

    Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

    LEGO Party! (SMG Studio/Fictions)

    LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)

    Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

    Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

    Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

    BEST SIM/STRATEGY

    FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)

    The Alters (11 Bit Studios)

    Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)

    Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (Firaxis Games/2K)

    Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)

    Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/Sega)

    EA Sports FC 26

    BEST SPORTS/RACING

    EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)

    F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)

    Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

    Rematch (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)

    Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

    BEST MULTIPLAYER

    Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)

    Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)

    Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

    Peak (Aggro Crab/Landfall)

    Split Fiction (Hazelight/EA)

    BEST ADAPTATION

    A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros)

    Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)

    The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)

    Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)

    Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)

    MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

    007 First Light (IO Interactive)

    Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

    Marvel’s Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

    The Witcher IV (CD Projekt Red)

    CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

    Caedrel

    Kai Cenat

    MoistCr1TiKaL

    Sakura Miko

    The Burnt Peanut

    BEST ESPORTS GAME

    Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

    DOTA 2 (Valve)

    League of Legends (Riot)

    Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

    Valorant (Riot)

    BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

    brawk – Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)

    Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)

    f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto (Valorant)

    Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)

    MenaRD – Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)

    Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)

    BEST ESPORTS TEAM

    Gen.G – League of Legends

    NRG – Valorant

    Team Falcons – DOTA 2

    Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

    Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

    The Game Awards 2025GOTYClair Obscur: Expedition 33Donkey Kong BananzaKingdom Come: Deliverance 2Hollow Knight: SilksongHades 2Kingdom Come: Deliverance IIHades II

