Prohibición de intercambiar banderines, evitar los buffet y fuertes multas por abandonar la burbuja: el estricto protocolo sanitario para la Copa América

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 03, 2019 Brazilian former footballer Juninho Paulista presents the Copa America trophy on the stage during the draw of the Copa America 2020 football tournament at the Convention Centre in Cartagena, Colombia. - Argentina's hosting of the Copa America football tournament has been suspended "in view of the current circumstances," CONMEBOL said on May 30, 2021, as the country struggles with a surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)