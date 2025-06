Ataques entre Israel e Irán inflaman a Medio Oriente

( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump - Jun 13, 2025, 7:34 AM ET )



Two months ago I gave Iran a 60 day ultimatum to “make a deal.” They should have done it! Today is day 61. I told them what to do, but they just couldn’t get there. Now they have, perhaps, a… pic.twitter.com/mRn2ypTeVX