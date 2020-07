Perú supera los 10 mil fallecidos por coronavirus en medio de proceso de “nueva normalidad”

In this AFPTV screen grab Argentine Michael Graef rides his tricycle followed by his dogs in Lima, on June 11, 2020. - An Argentine globe-trotter who has been stranded for three months in Peru due to the coronavirus pandemic wants to be repatriated, but only if he can fly back with his pets: two dogs that he adopted during his trip while passing through Colombia and Ecuador. (Photo by Christian SIERRA / AFPTV / AFP)