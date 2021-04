El CEO de JPMorgan, Jamie Dimon, proyecta un momento dorado para la economía estadounidense

(FILES) In this file photo JP Morgan Chase & Co. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on accountability for mega banks in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on April 10, 2019. - The US economy is poised for torrid near-term growth following huge stimulus spending, but faces challenges over creaky infrastructure and other woes, JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on April 7, 2021. Pointing to huge deficit spending in the United States and the lift from Covid-19 vaccinations, Dimon said he has "little doubt" the "US economy will likely boom," according to a shareholder letter. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)