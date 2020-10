Surcoreana SK Hynix compra negocio de tarjetas NAND de Intel por US$ 9.000 millones

A woman walks by the logo of SK Hynix Inc. in front of its office in Seongnam, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Intel has agreed to a $9 billion deal to sell most of its memory business to South Korea's SK Hynix as it moves toward more diverse technologies while shedding a major Chinese factory at a time of deepening trade friction between Washington and Beijing. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)