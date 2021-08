Jugadores del Barça sufren sin Messi: “Ya nada volverá a ser lo mismo; la realidad es dura”

FILE - In this May 25, 2012 file photo FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi from Argentina, front celebrates with his team mates after the final Copa del Rey soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain. Barcelona announced Thursday Aug. 5, 2021 that Lionel Messi will not stay with the club. He is leaving after 17 successful seasons in which he propelled the Catalan club to glory, helping it win numerous domestic and international titles since debuting as a teenager. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)