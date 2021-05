Joe Biden vuelve a marcar distancia con Trump por los autos eléctricos

DEARBORN, MI. MAY 18, 2021 – President Joe Biden spoke today at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich., manufacturing home of the all-new, all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning that goes on sale in mid-2022. The F-150 Lightning will be officially revealed Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 9:30 p.m. EDT. Pictured (left to right): Jim Farley, CEO, Ford Motor Company, Bill Ford, executive chairman, Ford Motor Company, President Joe Biden, Kumar Galhotra, president, Americas & International Markets Group for Ford Motor Company. Photo by Sam VarnHagen.