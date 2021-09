Manufactura china se contrae por primera vez desde abril de 2020 y evidencia frágil recuperación

Workers at a quality control station on the production line of the manufacturing plant for Zeekr Co., an electric-car unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Geely will use its new Zeekr brand to take on tech giants like Apple Inc. and Xiaomi Corp., which also have ambitions to enter the burgeoning EV market. Photographer: Gilles Sabrie/Bloomberg