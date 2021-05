S&P rebaja la nota crediticia de Colombia y le quita el grado de inversión

Demonstrators clash with Riot police during a new protest against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque, in Medellin on May 19, 2021. - The protest movement in Colombia took to the streets again on Wednesday before sitting down to negotiate with the government an eventual solution to the crisis that erupted on April 28, and fuelled by police abuses partially recognised by President Ivan Duque. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP)