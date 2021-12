Buda amplía sus operaciones y ahora ofrece créditos con respaldo en bitcóins

FILE - An advertisement of Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies, is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, on Nov. 18, 2021. Cryptocurrency executives went to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, to say their fast-growing industry understands more regulation is likely coming, but they don’t want it to squelch the next wave of the internet or send it offshore to other countries.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)