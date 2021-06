Las muertes de Covid-19 este año ya superan la cifra de 2020

People participate on June 10, 2021 in Cali, Colombia, in the funeral of Angelvis Gregorio Bello, a demonstrator who was found dead on the road beetwen Cali and Palmira three weeks ago. - Cali city is the epicenter of protests against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque that began on April 28 and have left some 61 people dead, according to authorities and the Ombudsman. Two of them were Policemen. About 2,400 people and police officers were injured in the protests, according to the Defense Ministry. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)